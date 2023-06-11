The Rice Water Trend Is Popular For Being Able To Add Shine, Strength, And Length To Your Hair

You have probably heard of the viral hair health hack; using rice water. The added benefits that are found in rice water have made this technique become super popular on TikTok and for good reason.

TikTok creators like @moreveskim have been sharing their experiences using the rice water technique, showing how it is working for them week by week.

Rice water is popular for being able to add shine, strength, and length to your hair. While it is important to figure out if using it is right for your hair type, many of us can use rice water to gain these benefits.

The video below shows @moreveskim showing her weekly update on her hair growth journey. She is hoping that using rice water will help speed this process along.

Using rice water has also been known to create a soft and silky touch to the hair that so many people love to achieve.

Now that you know about all of the good stuff rice water can do for you and your hair, you need to know how to obtain it! In order to make rice water, you’ll just need two simple ingredients: white rice and water. Pretty obvious, right?

To begin, put the uncooked white rice into a strainer and rice it underneath cool water. Next, put the rice and two cups of water into a bowl to let sit for a while.

Twenty-four hours is recommended in order to gain all of the nutrients from that rice that you want.

The following day, you can strain the rice out from the bowl, and you are left with your magical rice water.

