The World Of Wine Can Be Intimidating, But Here Are Some Key Guidelines Every Bride Should Consider When Selecting Wedding Worthy Wine

Every great wedding has a selection of celebratory drinks at the reception! While the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage options are plenty, many people love to have wine options for themselves and their guests.

The world of wine can be intimidating if you don’t know it well, but there are some key guidelines that should be considered when trying to select wines for your wedding.

Pairing With Your Menu

One of the biggest things to think about when it comes to wine selection is how it will pair with your food selection. Use your dinner menu as a template for your wine choices. This means that if you have multiple meal options, which is more than likely, you’d have corresponding wine choices for each.

If you’re serving chicken, other poultry, or fish, a light white wine would be your best bet. Think Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc. A meal with red meat might go better with a more full-bodied red wine.

Consider having a handful of options– a few whites and a few reds– for guests to choose from at dinner.

Seasons Of Love

Pay mind to the time of year your wedding is going to take place when you’re choosing your wine list. You and your guests are likely to enjoy a refreshing glass of a light wine like a Rosé during the warmer spring and summer months.

You can even add some fresh berries and ice to your glass on a particularly warm day. For weddings taking place in the autumn and winter, you might want to opt for something fuller, like a Cabernet or Merlot.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.