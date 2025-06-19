She’s Skipping Her Sister’s Wedding Since Her Parents Are Paying For It, But They Didn’t Give Her Money When She Got Married

This 27-year-old woman got married a year ago, and she had a little ceremony. She paid for her entire wedding, including the catering, venue, and her dress, after her mom and dad said they didn’t have any money to give her.

Her mom and dad claimed to be pretty much poor and reminded her that if they gave her money, that wouldn’t be fair to her 24-year-old sister (who was not married then).

Well, now her little sister is getting married, and guess who’s paying for the whole thing? Her mom and dad are paying for her sister’s entire wedding.

“My parents are fully funding it. Venue, dress, catering, a live band, even the honeymoon. When I asked about it, my mom said they had ‘saved up’ and that it was ‘a special case’ because my sister had always dreamed of a big wedding,” she explained.

“I apparently hadn’t made my dreams clear enough to them. I told them I felt hurt and undervalued. My mom said I was making this about money, but it’s not just that — it’s the principle. I was told there was no money, and now suddenly there is?”

I mean, she has a good point. Weddings are not cheap at the moment, so there’s no way her parents saved up their money in a year to fund one.

Anyway, she told her mom and dad she’s skipping her sister’s wedding because they are clearly playing favorites, and she’s not it. If this isn’t financial favoritism, I don’t know what is.

She loves her sister, but she has no interest in being there on her big day when she’s not a priority to her parents or even considered equal to her sister in their eyes.

“Now my whole family is calling me bitter, selfish, and dramatic. My sister texted me saying, ‘you had your moment’ and that I should be happy for her. I am happy for her. But I also feel betrayed,” she concluded.

Do you think she’s wrong to skip her sister’s wedding?

