Her Mother-In-Law Sabotaged Her Wedding By Pouring Red Wine All Over Her Dress Before She Put It On To Walk Down The Aisle

Are you ready to hear about the worst thing I’ve ever heard someone do at a wedding? A month ago, this woman got married, and her mother-in-law sabotaged her special day.

Her wedding was supposed to be a gorgeous yet tiny ceremony, and the guests she invited are some of the most important people in her life.

She invested months into planning out her wedding day, as she wanted every single detail to be special and meaningful, and the most important part of her day was her wedding dress.

“It wasn’t designer or super expensive, but it was the one. It made me feel radiant. Like I was stepping into a version of myself I’d always dreamed of being,” she explained.

Now, let’s chat about her mother-in-law, whom she doesn’t exactly love. She and her mother-in-law have never managed to get along well, since her mother-in-law is extremely possessive of her husband.

On one occasion, her mother-in-law told her that nobody will ever love her husband the way she does. At the time, she figured her mother-in-law was simply serving up the drama, but after what went down on her wedding day, she thinks this woman is diabolical.

Skipping to her wedding day, that morning she was getting her hair all done when her mother-in-law dropped by the bridal suite.

Her mother-in-law said she had a gift for her, and when she opened it up, she found a silky white robe with her new last name embroidered across the back.

She said thank you, and she thought it was a really sweet gesture, and potentially an olive branch.

“A few minutes later, one of my bridesmaids opened the closet to grab my dress and screamed,” she explained.

“Someone had poured red wine all over it. The entire front bodice and lower hem were soaked. I went numb. I couldn’t even cry.”

“We checked the cameras later at the venue. There was no one else who came near the bridal suite in that window except MIL. She claimed she ‘accidentally knocked over a glass’ and didn’t want to tell me and ‘ruin my mood.'”

But here’s the kicker: not a single person in the bridal suite was enjoying red wine. Not her, and not any of her bridesmaids.

Later on, a smashed glass was found in the sink, and her theory is that her mother-in-law purposely wrecked her wedding dress with red wine.

There was no way to salvage the dress, as you know, red wine is pretty much impossible to get out of a white wedding dress with moments to spare before walking down the aisle.

“I ended up getting married in my maid of honor’s backup dress. It didn’t fit right. I didn’t feel like a bride. I felt like a placeholder at my own wedding,” she continued.

“We’re currently low-contact with MIL, and my husband is devastated and angry. But part of me feels robbed of that moment, that feeling, that dream I had.”

“I know it’s just a dress. But it was my dress. Thanks for letting me share.”

