She Walked Out Of Her Sister’s Wedding After A Guest Insulted Her Hideous Bridesmaid Dress And Her Sister Laughed

Slava_Vladzimirska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I once bailed on being a bridesmaid after the bride in question tried to make me wear the most repulsive dress possible that didn’t even fit me, or any of the other bridesmaids, for that matter.

I feel like when you get married, you owe it to your bridesmaids to make them feel comfortable at the very least, instead of trying to make them look bad.

This 24-year-old woman’s 28-year-old sister got married last weekend, and she picked out a terrible color scheme: hot pink and neon green.

“Think 2000s Nickelodeon slime meets Barbie’s clubbing era,” she explained. “When I first saw the dress she picked for me, I thought it was a joke.”

“It was this highlighter-green satin thing that clung in all the wrong places and made me look like a walking glow stick.”

“I asked her nicely if I could maybe wear a darker green or literally anything else, but she said no because it would ‘ruin the vibe.’ Okay. Her wedding, her rules. I sucked it up.”

On the day of her sister’s wedding, she was horrified to notice that bugs were quite literally attracted to her dress.

She was so uncomfortable because she was hot and sweaty, and guests were staring at her in a disgusted way, like they couldn’t believe what she had on.

But it got even worse from there when a guest insulted her on purpose, and her sister didn’t even stick up for her.

Slava_Vladzimirska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Then, during the reception, one of my sister’s friends drunkenly calls me ‘Shrek’s prom date’ within earshot of like ten people,” she added.

“Everyone laughs. My sister hears it and laughs, too. No, ‘hey that’s my sister,’ no, ‘don’t be rude.’ Just straight up cackling.”

“I was so embarrassed and honestly hurt. I smiled through it, but after the first dance, I quietly told her I wasn’t feeling great and left early. Now she’s mad. She says I ‘abandoned her on the most important day of her life’ and that I made it ‘all about me’ by leaving.”

Their mom says she shouldn’t have walked out and doesn’t understand why she’s so upset. She was not attempting to cause problems, and she honestly left in a quiet way so as not to cause a ruckus.

Do you think she was wrong to leave the wedding after feeling humiliated in a hideous dress?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski