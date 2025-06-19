She Walked Out Of Her Sister’s Wedding After A Guest Insulted Her Hideous Bridesmaid Dress And Her Sister Laughed

  |  
Jun 19, 2025
Follow Us
fashion interior photo of beautiful bride with dark hair in elegant wedding dress posing in luxurious interior
Slava_Vladzimirska - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I once bailed on being a bridesmaid after the bride in question tried to make me wear the most repulsive dress possible that didn’t even fit me, or any of the other bridesmaids, for that matter.

I feel like when you get married, you owe it to your bridesmaids to make them feel comfortable at the very least, instead of trying to make them look bad.

This 24-year-old woman’s 28-year-old sister got married last weekend, and she picked out a terrible color scheme: hot pink and neon green.

“Think 2000s Nickelodeon slime meets Barbie’s clubbing era,” she explained. “When I first saw the dress she picked for me, I thought it was a joke.”

“It was this highlighter-green satin thing that clung in all the wrong places and made me look like a walking glow stick.”

“I asked her nicely if I could maybe wear a darker green or literally anything else, but she said no because it would ‘ruin the vibe.’ Okay. Her wedding, her rules. I sucked it up.”

On the day of her sister’s wedding, she was horrified to notice that bugs were quite literally attracted to her dress.

She was so uncomfortable because she was hot and sweaty, and guests were staring at her in a disgusted way, like they couldn’t believe what she had on.

But it got even worse from there when a guest insulted her on purpose, and her sister didn’t even stick up for her.

fashion interior photo of beautiful bride with dark hair in elegant wedding dress posing in luxurious interior
Slava_Vladzimirska – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Then, during the reception, one of my sister’s friends drunkenly calls me ‘Shrek’s prom date’ within earshot of like ten people,” she added.

“Everyone laughs. My sister hears it and laughs, too. No, ‘hey that’s my sister,’ no, ‘don’t be rude.’ Just straight up cackling.”

“I was so embarrassed and honestly hurt. I smiled through it, but after the first dance, I quietly told her I wasn’t feeling great and left early. Now she’s mad. She says I ‘abandoned her on the most important day of her life’ and that I made it ‘all about me’ by leaving.”

Their mom says she shouldn’t have walked out and doesn’t understand why she’s so upset. She was not attempting to cause problems, and she honestly left in a quiet way so as not to cause a ruckus.

Do you think she was wrong to leave the wedding after feeling humiliated in a hideous dress?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

More from Weddings:

She’s Skipping Her Sister’s Wedding Since Her Parents Are Paying For It, But They Didn’t Give Her Money When She Got Married
June 19, 2025

She’s Skipping Her Sister’s Wedding Since Her Parents Are Paying For It, But They Didn’t Give Her Money When She Got Married

By 

Her Ex-Fiancé’s Son Is Mad She Skipped His Wedding, But She Couldn’t Be Around Her Cheating Ex
June 19, 2025

Her Ex-Fiancé’s Son Is Mad She Skipped His Wedding, But She Couldn’t Be Around Her Cheating Ex

By 

He Backed Out Of Paying For His Sister’s $30,000 Wedding, And She Flipped Out On Him
June 18, 2025

He Backed Out Of Paying For His Sister’s $30,000 Wedding, And She Flipped Out On Him

By 

Her Daughter’s Boyfriend Left Her For Another Woman, Whom He’s Now Marrying, So She Got His Wedding Secretly Canceled
June 16, 2025

Her Daughter’s Boyfriend Left Her For Another Woman, Whom He’s Now Marrying, So She Got His Wedding Secretly Canceled

By 

Her Cousin Packed Up Her Wedding Food And Took It Home Before Dinner Was Even Over
June 16, 2025

Her Cousin Packed Up Her Wedding Food And Took It Home Before Dinner Was Even Over

By 

7 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Wedding Guest
June 15, 2025

7 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do As A Wedding Guest

By 