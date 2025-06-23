She Attended A Wedding Where The Groom’s Friend Dumped A Bottle Of Champagne Over The Bride’s Head And Humiliated Her

Back when this woman was in college, she attended the wedding of a family friend. This man used to work for her dad, and his mom was her mom’s coworker. She did not know the bride at all, just the groom.

“A little background…we’re Asian, specifically Vietnamese. If you know Vietnamese people, you know we can go pretty hard at weddings and events. You get all kinds of crazy, though,” she explained.

For instance, her cousin just had her wedding, and her sister-in-law intentionally wore a red dress during the ceremony (her cousin had a red dress too, as that’s traditional in their culture) and a white one for the reception (her cousin had a white wedding dress for that).

Rude that her cousin’s sister-in-law decided to do that, and she doesn’t get why that even happened. At her aunt’s wedding, her uncle’s friends got hammered, removed a tier from the wedding cake, and danced away with it.

The cake slipped out of his grip and crashed to the floor. So, a ton of wild and mean things happen at weddings.

“But it gets more unhinged. It’s also common in Vietnamese weddings to have karaoke. My mom said in Vietnam, it’s pretty common for men who secretly are in love with the bride or the bride’s ex (often secret exes because parents would be strict about dating) to drunkenly sing sad love songs on stage,” she added.

“Everyone knows what’s going on because the guy is in near tears while belting out a song about his love marrying someone else.”

It makes for some uneasy entertainment, though the newlyweds have to play along, since it’s considered rude to cause drama.

Anyway, circling back to the wedding she went to in college, she says it’s one of the worst things she’s ever witnessed at a wedding.

During the reception, the groom and bride visited every dinner table to thank their guests for coming. As the groom and bride arrived at the table where she was seated, alongside the groom’s friends, these guys started heckling the newlyweds.

This isn’t uncommon in their culture, but what happened next was.

“But then one of the dudes proceeds to POUR A WHOLE BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE on the bride’s head. When I tell you it was the longest minute of my life…he didn’t stop until the bottle was empty,” she said.

“The bride was in shock. The groom just stood there. People at the table, including my mom, looked horrified. No one stopped the guy. My mom and I are typically confrontational and outspoken people by nature, but I think we were both so taken aback that we didn’t have words.”

“When we came to, it was hard to say something because we didn’t want to make a scene, which may have made the bride cry (she was on the brink). When he was done dumping the whole bottle onto her head, he thought we would all be laughing, but the whole table was just silent.”

The bride walked away to clean herself up, and there you have it: the nastiest thing she’s ever witnessed at a wedding.

