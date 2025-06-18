He Backed Out Of Paying For His Sister’s $30,000 Wedding, And She Flipped Out On Him

Mikhaylovskiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Back when this 32-year-old man was 23, he was part of a tech startup, and he made a serious amount of cash off of it.

He wasn’t super rich, but that sum of money was more than he’d ever seen before. Back then, his little sister (who is three years younger than he is) was really struggling.

So he said to her that he would pay for her wedding when the time came in an effort to cheer her up. He was equally joking and serious.

His sister hugged him and started crying. What he said meant a lot to her, but it’s a promise she expects him to keep.

“Fast forward to now, she’s engaged and planning her wedding. She reminded me of that conversation and said she’s started booking things, venue, photographer, dress, etc., assuming I’d cover it,” he explained.

“Here’s the thing: I’m not in the same financial situation anymore. I left tech and now run a small business. Comfortable, but not flush. On top of that, I recently had a kid and bought a home with my partner.”

“Money’s tighter. When I told her I couldn’t cover the whole wedding, especially not the $30k+ she’s planning, she flipped. Said I ‘lied’ and ‘used her emotions’ back then.”

He said he could manage to give her $5,000 for her wedding, but she said that was an insultingly low offer and not what they had discussed.

Their parents believe he humiliated his sister by promising to pay and then backing out. His sister did go around telling everybody that he would be footing the bill for the wedding.

Some of his loved ones think he needs to stick to his promise, even if it’s going to be a burden on him to follow through.

His partner feels this whole thing is insane, and he shouldn’t be held to what he said years ago. So, here he is, wondering if he’s wrong not to pay for his sister’s wedding.

What do you think?

