After Three Dates With A Girl, He Asked Her For A Goodnight Kiss, And She Said No

This 25-year-old guy met a 22-year-old girl, and she gave him her phone number. He found her quite attractive, and he was always eager to talk to her.

Now, he had never asked her for her phone number. She was the one who just gave it to him. But anyway, after she did give him her number, they started texting every single day.

He figured she had to be into him, as she was the one who had initiated everything up until that point. After a bit of time chatting back and forth, they decided to meet up for drinks.

“Things went well, but I wanted to wait until I got a second date to initiate physical contact because I figured if we go out a second time then surely she must be interested in me,” he explained.

“Now in my head, this was definitely a date, and I would flirt with her over text and we had conversations that she 100% knew I was interested in her.”

“We have a second date, the same thing we get some drinks, but this time she invited me inside after. I just didn’t feel like I had the chance to take things further inside and we just chatted for an hour or so and I left because it was very late at night.”

They met up for a third date, which was over drinks, and he finally thought it was time for him to make a move on her.

He drove her home, and he felt that they were really connecting on a level that they had not on their prior dates.

As they pulled up to her house, she was about to climb out of his car, and he asked her if he could have a goodbye kiss.

