Are Lab Grown Diamonds Considered To Be Real Diamonds?

You may have heard about lab-grown diamonds when searching for engagement and wedding rings, and the concept might leave you with some questions.

Are lab grown diamonds real, and can you tell the difference between them and an Earth-mined diamond?

To cut to the chase, lab-grown diamonds are, in fact, considered real. Even though you might initially think they would be different from traditional diamonds, they are actually very similar.

The process of how they are made is, of course, different, but the outcome is nearly identical. They both shine bright, just as Rhianna says they do!

In order to grow diamonds in a lab, it has to create an atmosphere that is intensely hot and highly pressurized, similar to the environment of the Earth’s crust.

There are two methods of this process, one being High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT), the other being Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD).

Many want to know if people will be able to tell the difference when showing off their lab-grown diamond ring. The answer is no!

The only way you would be able to tell any difference between a lab-grown diamond and an Earth-mined diamond would be if you were a trained jeweler with the proper equipment.

Some people choose to purchase lab-grown diamonds because of the pretty significant cost difference. These diamonds are typically 20-40% cheaper than traditional ones, and without having to compromise on the look and legitimacy of the diamond, this is a no-brainer for many.

