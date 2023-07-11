Banana Water Can Serve As A Natural Fertilizer For Both Your Indoor And Outdoor Plants, And It’s Simple To Make

Plants are not just props that are used to decorate homes. For many, plants are the new pets (and pets are the new kids).

So in order to be the best caregivers possible and keep their leafy companions alive, people are always searching for the next great thing to help their plants grow healthier and stronger.

Now, that next great thing is banana water. Making banana water is easy and simple. It can serve as a natural fertilizer for both your indoor and outdoor plants.

Bananas are rich in potassium, which is one of the nutrients needed to stimulate plant growth. Potassium gives plants the power to fight off pests and diseases as well as improve their ability to resist drought and extreme temperature fluctuations.

There are many home gardeners out there who claim to have reaped positive results from using banana water, although the practice isn’t backed by science. The question of banana water’s effectiveness is still up for debate.

Even so, you’re probably still curious about how to make banana water and want to experiment with it yourself. Banana water is similar to compost tea. All you need to do is cut up banana peels into small pieces, submerge them in water, and let them soak for a couple of days.

Then, strain the liquid and add it to your plant’s base. Apply banana water on a weekly basis in accordance with your regular watering schedule.

It’s important to keep in mind that banana water alone does not provide enough nutrients for your plants to grow. You’ll want to use fertilizer or compost in addition to banana water.

Banana water is safe for most plants. However, conventionally-grown bananas are often sprayed with all kinds of pesticides.

