He And His Wife Declined To Share Their Campsite With Some Other Hikers, Who Argued That They Weren’t Being Fair

This husband and wife, who are both 30-years-old, decided to go on a backpacking hike in the Pacific Northwest.

The hike was a total of 24 miles back and forth, and the trail led to a stunning blue lake. The trail itself was about three hours from where they lived, so they made sure to get up extra early to get a start on the hike.

“For those of you unfamiliar with overnight backpacking, the end of the hike typically has several established flat sites to pitch a tent; they are always first come, first served, and not reservable or numbered in any way,” he explained.

He and his wife started the hike around 7:00 a.m. and were done by 1:30 p.m. They were pretty surprised to not only realize that they were the first ones completed but also by the fact that there were only four campsites available around the lake.

They were expecting there to be several more, considering how long this hike was, but regardless, they selected a spot that was right in front of the lake, and they were grateful that they had their pick.

However, they wondered how things would transpire as more hikers began to show up.

After the next few hours had passed, the remaining campsites were claimed, and then at about 4:00 p.m., a group of four hikers showed up, looking for a place to set up their things.

They looped around the area and then came back to the site where he and his wife were settled. After a few minutes, the group approached the couple and asked them if they would mind moving their tent over a bit so that they could share the space with them.

This meant that the two tents would have been no more than 6 ft apart, and he and his wife would have had to share their experience with total strangers.

