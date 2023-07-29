He And His Wife Got Robbed While On A Date And Were Forced To Hand Over Their Wallets And Clothes, But She’s Angry That He Didn’t “Stand Up For Her”

This 33-year-old man and his wife, who is 30, recently went out for a date night on the town– which was exciting because they don’t get out much lately.

Everything went great, too, and they had a few drinks before deciding to walk home.

“We only live a few blocks from the restaurant we were at and never had any issues in the past. We live in a somewhat nice upper-middle-class area,” he explained.

That’s why they decided to cut through the park in hopes of having a nice romantic evening walk. But tragedy struck when their leisurely stroll turned into a robbery.

Shortly into their walk, he and his wife were suddenly approached by two guys who presented what they believed were guns. Then, the guys began demanding that he and his wife hand over their wallets and phones.

Obviously, they were both extremely caught off guard and began freaking out. So, they just handed all of their belongings over.

But rather than the guys leaving after that, they only became more heated. In fact, the guys even started demanding that he and his wife take off their clothes!

“Now, I’m starting to panic, obviously, but what the [heck] am I going to do against a gun?” he recalled.

Since he had no clue what to do, he simply looked at his wife and started to take his shirt off. His wife looked back a bit hesitantly before proceeding to do the same.

