He Got A Girl Pregnant And He’s Terrified To Be A Teen Dad

This 19-year-old guy is currently in college, and he met a 21-year-old girl there last year. He feels that they had an instant connection, and then they caught feelings for one another.

From there, things launched into a situationship, but they were sort of dating one another, though they never made that official.

This past December, they did end up breaking up, and this girl returned to her hometown while he went back to his.

Even though they were apart, they fought a ton and things weren’t that great at all. They quit talking completely around New Year’s, but then she sent him a text out of the blue in the middle of January.

She told him that she had been pregnant with twins, his, and that she had lost their babies. He was so sad over this news.

They began speaking more regularly, and then they thought they should give their relationship another go.

They ended up back in the same city, they were dating, and then after she began having issues with her roommates, she moved in with him at his mom and dad’s house.

Their relationship was a bit of a roller coaster, but nothing was really bad between them. Several weeks ago, she told him that she was once again pregnant, and initially, he did not believe what she was saying, probably because he was a mix of shocked and scared.

“She wants to stay in her hometown, but I don’t want her to stay away from me,” he explained. “We talked and I proposed she gave me 2 months to find a job and an apartment for both of us. I would like to tell my parents but I don’t feel ready, and don’t know what to do.”

