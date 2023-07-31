He Went Out of His Way To Ruin His Little Sister’s Relationship Because The Guy She Likes Has A Bad Dating History

This 25-year-old guy and his 22-year-old sister, Katie, share an apartment together in the city in which they both study and work. The two siblings have always had a pretty close relationship, but recently, he has felt the need to be protective of her as she navigates the dating scene.

Over the past couple of years, he has become friends with a 24-year-old guy named Jack, and while he thinks he’s a pretty nice guy, he knows that Jack has an interesting dating history.

Jack has the habit of jumping from one girl to the next and tends to cheat when he’s in relationships. So, when Katie told him that she and Jack had been chatting recently on Instagram, he started to get worried.

“At the time, I tried telling her a bit about Jack’s history, but she brushed it off, claiming she isn’t interested in anything like that,” he explained.

However, a few weeks later, he saw Katie being dropped off in front of their apartment by none other than his friend Jack. He was pretty surprised and puzzled by this sight because neither his sister nor his friend mentioned anything about hanging out with one another.

When she got back into the apartment, he decided to confront Katie about what he had seen, which led to an intense argument.

He again tried to express his concerns to his sister about Jack and advised her not to get involved with him. Additionally, he recommended that she just focus on studying for school and not worry about dating someone with a reputation like Jack’s.

“But of course, Katie defended him, saying that people can change, and he didn’t seem that way to her. She then accused me of being too controlling and not giving Jack a chance,” he said.

As her older brother, he got so annoyed by her response to him trying to protect her that he threatened to tell their parents about her dating behavior. She was angry with this threat and stormed out of the room.

