Want To Stop Feeling Stuck On Your Ex? Here Are Four Proactive Ways You Can Finally Start To Move On

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Breakups are just inevitable, canon events. They simply must and do happen after you decide to enter the dating pool.

So, what’s also unavoidable is eventually trying to get over your ex– no matter how the relationship ended.

But unlike rom-coms, which often portray women drowning their sorrows in ice cream and wine before finding a new guy to whisk them off their feet, your moving-on process doesn’t have to be a sugar-coated struggle.

I’m not saying you won’t feel the need to mourn the loss of your once-happy relationship. You may have had to say goodbye to your best friend, your confidant, the person who has been by your side for possibly years. And if your heart really wants a good old-fashioned self-care day filled with sad tunes and sushi, so be it.

However, there will come a time when you are presented with a turning point. You have gotten through the initial shock and heartbreak, and you are now encountering an intersection.

You could move backward, continuing down memory lane, dwelling on the romance you used to have and occupying your mind with “what ifs.” Or, you could push yourself forward– getting yourself out of bed, finally cleaning your room, and setting your sights on what’s next.

There is absolutely no use in letting your past impact your future, especially if there is no changing it. So, I urge you to choose the latter.

And if you are feeling confused about how to actively pursue healing and moving on while still feeling in love with your ex, here are four crucial steps that will make all the difference.

