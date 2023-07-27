Her Boyfriend Is Really Great, But He’s Constantly Looking At Other Girls He Finds Attractive, And He’s Not Even Subtle About It

This 36-year-old woman has a boyfriend who is 30, and they have been dating for 18 months. They live together, and she does have a child from another relationship.

Her boyfriend is really great, and he is wonderful with her child. Her boyfriend takes her child out and does activities with her child, and that’s not the only way he’s really thoughtful and considerate.

He also helps out a ton around their house, pays her compliments, and makes her feel amazing.

The one problem with her boyfriend is that she would describe him as “thirsty.” He follows tons of girls on social media who post steamy photos, and he will intentionally follow new girls online simply because of the content they’re posting. Her dad does follow him and can see all of the photos he likes, which she finds totally humiliating.

“Also when he sees other women he will look, and look again like ten times,” she explained.

“Happened recently when we went out to lunch with my mother, a woman was sitting on a nearby table with her kids and husband but was attractive with a large chest hanging out.”

“My boyfriend sits down and must’ve looked at her at least a dozen times while sitting with me and my mum. The woman obviously noticed and then looked at him, now I feel like she must’ve thought I was an idiot who had a BF looking at her.”

She gets finding other people outside of your relationship attractive, but she doesn’t get how her boyfriend can keep staring while not even being subtle about it at all.

She feels completely disrespected and as if her boyfriend is constantly looking for other girls. While her boyfriend does say he’s in love with her and wants to be with her, his behavior doesn’t say that.

