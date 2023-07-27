How To Tastefully Navigate Your Wedding Guest B-List, Because It Can Be Really Challenging To Decide Who Makes The Cut

One of the trickiest things about planning a wedding is finalizing your guest list. You and your partner likely have so many people you’d love to spend celebrating the day with, but may be limited by either your venue size or your budget.

Especially if you’re trying to keep your guest list on the smaller side, it can be really challenging to decide who makes the cut.

In order to mitigate this issue, many couples choose to make an A-list and a B-list of people to invite to their wedding day. However, it’s important to know that there are ways to go about this that are graceful and respectful to others.

First, write down everyone that you and your partner absolutely must have at your wedding, and make this your A-list. Think of close friends, close family members, and anyone with whom you have a close relationship and are supportive of you and your partner’s upcoming union.

Then, once you’ve hit your max number and you’ve determined that you need to create a second list, continue to write down names in order of priority.

For instance, if you’d love to have a few coworkers there but they just didn’t quite make the cut, put them at the top of your B-list.

Then the end of the list should be people that you’ve thought about inviting but wouldn’t be necessary to have at your wedding. This way, if a handful of people from your A-list tell you that they can’t come, you’ll know the first and foremost people from your B-list to invite.

To avoid your guests finding out that there are two separate lists going on, planning out your invitation sending and RSVP schedule is crucial.

Have two different RSVP cards to send out with your A-list and B-list invitations. Start out by sending the invitations to A-listers 12 weeks before your wedding, and make their RSVP deadline around eight weeks before the big day.

