Her Boyfriend Won’t Propose To Her Until She Loses 30 Pounds And Has A Thigh Gap

This 26-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 28, and next month, they will be celebrating their 2.5-year anniversary.

They have talked about getting married and having children together in the not-so-distant future, but her boyfriend has yet to propose to her.

Throughout this year so far, she has mentioned to her boyfriend that she’s getting really sick and tired of waiting around for him to propose.

They live with one another, she cleans and cooks for him, and she expects there to be a ring on her finger by now.

“This conversation has come up many times, and this last time he said he plans on proposing soon, but today he said he won’t propose to me until I lose weight,” she explained.

“He said he wants me to have a thigh gap. He’s been making comments about my weight our entire relationship and always saying he wishes I had a thigh gap. He says everything else about me is perfect except for my weight.”

“He says he doesn’t want to marry me unless I’m skinny because he doesn’t want to be trapped and stuck with a fat woman. I told him I’ve been losing weight, and I plan on being 145 by the end of the year. I told him if I have a wedding date to look forward to, I can be excited to shed the weight quickly, but he won’t even give me any shred of compromise here.”

That entire conversation came to an end, though, when her boyfriend just decided to go to sleep instead of talking with her more.

So, she’s left feeling that there is no solution, and she feels deeply hurt by what her boyfriend had to say to her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.