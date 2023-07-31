Her Coworker Brings Her Kids To Work All The Time Because She Can Never Find A Babysitter, And Her Coworker Yelled At Her For Not Watching Her Kids One Day While She Was Helping Customers

This 19-year-old girl has a 26-year-old coworker who is a mother to a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old boy.

They work in a food service establishment where, the majority of the time, they are in the back preparing the food before bringing it out to the customers at the front counter.

Unfortunately, her coworker can’t find a daycare or babysitter most of the time, so she brings her children to work with her, and they stay in the back.

Her coworker’s children have a lot of energy, so the coworker brings a tablet and a portable crib to keep them contained and occupied while everyone is working.

However, the 4-year-old son is already old enough to have figured out how to climb in and out of the crib whenever he chooses.

His little brother tries to mimic his actions but only ends up falling face-first onto the floor while trying to climb out.

Her coworker uses her phone quite a lot during the workday, and whenever the mother wants to step outside to take a phone call, her coworker asks her if she can keep an eye on the children for a few minutes. Most of the time, these phone calls end up being 15-30 minutes at a time.

“Usually, I have no problem doing so if the store is empty since I’m usually in the back anyway. But when we’re in rush hour, and she does this, it’s literally impossible for me to do so,” she explained.

One day, her coworker went outside to talk to her boyfriend on the phone and asked if she could watch the children.

