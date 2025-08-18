His Girlfriend Turned Down His Proposal And Said He’s Not Rich Enough To Marry

When you picture a proposal, you imagine tears of joy, a yes whispered through a smile, maybe even applause from strangers nearby.

What you don’t picture is the person you love telling you to stop making a fool of yourself and running away in tears.

That’s exactly what happened to one man who thought he was about to start forever with his girlfriend, only to learn she had very different plans for her future.

A few days ago, this man proposed to his girlfriend, whom he’s been with for the last four years. Now, he didn’t get down on one knee and whip out an engagement ring out of the blue; he brought up getting engaged to his girlfriend a couple of times, and she appeared to be excited about taking this next step with him.

“We have regular date nights; this time I made it more special. Brought her shopping and got her loads of stuff, had a nice dinner, and then we had a walk on the beach at night,” he explained.

“I proposed, and she told me to get up, and that I’m making an idiot of myself. I asked her why not, and she literally ran away crying.”

“I sat on the beach for a while to calm down, because I was really sad. I went back to the car, and she was there. I tried talking to her, and she said we’d talk at home.”

After they got back to their place, his girlfriend kept evading the burning question of why she turned down his proposal.

She finally stated that it was not the best time for her to be engaged, but he could tell that she was lying to his face.

Later on, his girlfriend admitted that she planned on marrying a rich guy (which he is not), so that’s why she said no to spending forever with him.

“She wanted to be carefree and taken care of financially and to be spoiled. I asked, Do I not spoil her enough? Do I not satisfy her with what I get her, and she said I do because she knows I spend a lot on her…compared to what I earn, and she doesn’t want to feel guilty ‘every time my partner buys stuff,'” he added.

However, his girlfriend has never questioned him about how much he spends on her presents, nor does she reject them, so he thinks she’s making up more excuses.

His girlfriend’s whole tone throughout this conversation made him feel like she’s using him until she gets a better man who can spend more money on her.

He actually questioned his girlfriend about that, and she tried to backpedal while insisting he is enough for her.

He doubts that’s the case. For more information, he actually makes great money working as a regional manager for a supermarket located in the UK.

“I manage 3 different stores, and I work long hours (up to 50 hours a week sometimes), and my hourly pay is decent,” he continued.

“I’m not broke by any means. I make enough to treat her regularly, but that doesn’t seem to be enough. She doesn’t care I’m at work most of the time. She’s never complained.”

“I’m wondering if I’m overreacting. I work hard, and it doesn’t satisfy her. I never knew she was like this. I thought she loved me, not my wallet.”

What advice do you have for him, and do you think it’s time for him to dump his girlfriend?

