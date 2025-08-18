She Called Out Her Sister For Making Her Husband A Bigger Priority Than Her Tween Daughter

A kid’s bedroom is supposed to feel like their safe space; the one place where they can decorate, express themselves, and feel at home.

But for one 11-year-old girl, even her bedroom has turned into a battleground because of her stepdad’s jealousy.

When she tried to keep just one photo of her dad in her room, things spiraled into a full-blown family conflict that now has her refusing to even call the space her own.

This woman’s 33-year-old sister shares her 11-year-old daughter with her 33-year-old ex, Gary. Her sister and Gary had a very hot and cold relationship that ended when her niece turned three.

Three years ago, her sister met her current husband, 35-year-old Paul, who has outright confessed to being envious that her sister had a child with another man.

“There’s animosity between the adults involved as a result. My niece really loves her dad, and the two of them always had a close relationship,” she explained.

“My sister used to let her keep a photo of her dad in her room at my sister’s house, but Paul put a stop to that because he didn’t like photos of the ex where he lived.”

“This upset my niece, but my sister backed Paul on that, and at the time, I told her it was a petty move and one that would likely strain whatever relationship Paul was building with my niece.”

Then, her sister purchased a little fairy light for her niece where she can clip photos to it. Her niece decided to place a picture of her and her dad on the clip.

When Paul came across it, he told her niece she had to trash the photo since no evidence of Gary is permitted inside his home.

Well, her niece shouted at Paul that she hates his guts, he is not her father, and she would love to see him and her mom get a divorce.

Her sister actually wasn’t around when this all happened, but when she did get home, Paul was furious, and her niece wasn’t speaking to Paul.

Her niece and her sister argued about the incident, and her sister still told her niece to say sorry to Paul.

“So my niece took down all her nice things at my sister’s house and made it basic as [heck] because my sister and/or Paul said her room looked so nice because of him,” she added.

“She said she didn’t want it anymore if Paul got it. And she also refuses to call it her room now. She keeps saying it’s Paul’s room.”

“My sister vented to me about it because my niece already had. She said she doesn’t know why my niece is being so petty. I told her she’s choosing Paul over her. That we’re not talking about Gary’s photo in the living or dining room, it was supposed to be her bedroom.”

Her sister stuck up for Paul and said it’s his right to create whatever rules he wants in his house. She informed her sister that, of course, Paul is allowed to do that, but his rules are pushing her niece away from them.

She was honest with her sister and said she’s picking Paul over her own kid. Her sister thought she was being mean and pointed out that she wouldn’t be happy about photos of her husband’s ex all throughout her house.

She reminded her sister she was blowing it out of proportion, since there was only one single photo of Gary in her niece’s bedroom, which is different than having Gary’s face all over the place.

“Now that my sister’s pissed at me, I also got to hear from Paul, who said my niece needs to learn respect, and I need to stop being such a judgmental [jerk].”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

