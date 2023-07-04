Her Fiancé’s Daughter Moved Into Her House And Started Breaking All Of Her Dishes, So Now She Wants Her To Pay To Replace Them All Or Find Somewhere Else To Live

This 38-year-old woman has a 46-year-old fiancé named Jake, who just moved into her home six months ago.

And two months afterward, her fiancé’s 21-year-old daughter Kari moved in as well.

She’s had this home for a number of years and was excited to start a life together with Jake. However, Kari’s childish behavior is causing a lot of tension.

Kari had been living with her mother far away from her father and only really saw him around four times a year. Kari then moved closer to Jake when she decided that she wanted to attend a college nearby.

But, when Kari changed her mind about school, Jake suggested that his daughter moves along with him.

She agreed because she had heard good things about her fiancé’s daughter and had already met Kari a handful of times. However, she would soon learn that Kari would not be the easiest person to live with!

“Kari is lazy. She doesn’t do chores, no cleaning or cooking, not even her own laundry. She leaves a mess everywhere she goes, doesn’t listen when I ask her to help out, rolls her eyes, and continuously mocks me,” she explained.

The lack of taking care of herself, as well as acting entitled and rude toward her, made her quite frustrated and annoyed with Kari. She was also ticked off at Jake for not seeing it.

When brought to his attention, Jake simply said that Kari was only a kid and needed time, patience, and understanding. She, however, thinks Kari needs a wake-up call.

