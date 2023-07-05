Her Friend Always Views Every Situation As Seriously Traumatic, And She Isn’t Sure How To Support Her Friend Anymore Without Getting Burnt Out

This 28-year-old woman has known her friend, who is 29, for about five years. But recently, she has become sick and tired of trying to cope with her friend’s constantly negative attitude towards life.

Apparently, anything that happens– even if a situation directly impacts someone else– is viewed as yet another traumatic experience for her friend.

For instance, her friend’s neighbor once asked if her friend could turn off their dryer at 11:00 p.m. While that might have seemed like a reasonable request to most, her friend simply could not get over it.

“My friend required at least 30 minutes on the phone with me initially and has brought it up many times since. This happens with literally any event in her life,” she explained.

“She complains about everything, almost constantly, repeatedly, the entire time you talk with her.”

And when she tries to talk about her own worries or problems, her friend simply does not listen– despite the fact that she has some real issues in her life right now.

She is currently battling some serious health problems right now and has been in the hospital for the past seven months. In fact, she was only just discharged to go home last Thursday evening.

Plus, even though she is now home, she still has to undergo surgery, get MRIs, and go for other tests.

Finally, she might have even developed a rare illness while dealing with a recently-broken wheelchair.

