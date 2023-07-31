Her Husband Got Home From Partying At 6 A.M., So She Locked Him Out of The House

This 36-year-old woman and her 40-year-old husband have been married for 15 years, and they have two daughters together, who are 9 and 4.

She describes her husband as a good father to their daughters but not a very good partner to her. His reckless behavior on the weekends has caused her stress and frustration, and she’s not sure how to remedy this issue.

Her husband loves to party a lot and is often drinking and sleeping through the whole day on Sunday in an attempt to recover from his nights out.

She wants a better environment for her and her daughters to spend their weekends in and has expressed her concerns to him but to no avail.

“He would stay home a couple of weekends and then would go back and do exactly what he said he wouldn’t. I do not have an issue with him going out, but getting home in the morning, I feel, is very disrespectful to me, my family, and my home,” she explained.

Recently, she and her husband decided to have some friends over one night, and by the time 10:30 p.m. rolled around, she decided to go ahead and go to sleep.

When she got up in the middle of the night to get some water, she noticed that her husband was nowhere to be seen. She checked her phone to find that he had texted her, saying that he was going out with some friends and that he was on his way back home.

Three hours later, her husband still was not home and wasn’t responding to her calls or texts. She began to worry about his safety and was simultaneously angry about his repeated behavior.

So, out of frustration, she told him not to bother coming home and locked him out of the house. He replied to her, saying yet again that he was on his way home, but she kept the door shut.

