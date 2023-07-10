Her Husband Said That He Wanted To Try Out No Longer Being Monogamous, But She Later Found Out He Had Already Cheated On Her With His Coworker

This 37-year-old woman and her husband, who is 38, have been together for 18 years and tied the knot 8 years ago.

However, throughout their relationship, her husband apparently developed some crushes on other women. She has developed crushes on other guys, too, but she maintained they were never serious.

But it appears that was not the case for her husband– because, recently, he has begun “toying” with the idea of no longer being monogamous and wants to see other people while remaining married to her.

Now, she realizes that she and her husband have been together ever since they were kids. And over the years, they have both grown and changed a lot.

“I want him to be happy, so it’s something I’m willing to let him explore, within reason,” she revealed.

“I don’t love it, but I love him enough to try.”

The real issue, though, is how the idea of being non-monogamous actually came up.

Her husband has a 30-something-year-old female coworker who he has become very close with. And as time went on, her husband started to spend more and more time with his coworker.

She could also just sense that he had a crush on the other woman.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.