Her Parents Are Accusing Her Of Embarrassing Them In An Airport After She Yelled At Them That They Need To Stop Acting So Childish And Should Get Divorced Already

This 23-year-old girl and her parents recently went on a trip to Italy together, along with her 17-year-old sister, her aunt, and her 27-year-old cousin.

And while she enjoyed her European excursion, the long 30-hour day traveling home was nearly unbearable, with her parents constantly arguing.

Her cousin and her aunt got a different flight out of Venice, so the trip home was just for her, her sister, and her parents.

They had to take three separate flights to get home– one from Venice to Montreal, one from Montreal to Toronto, and one from Toronto to her home city.

That has to be an excruciatingly long day for anyone, but spending it with people who simply didn’t like each other’s company was even more difficult.

Ever since she was a child, she knew that her parents hated each other. They even thought about getting divorced when she was around 13-years-old but decided to stay together for the children’s sake.

However, because of their decision to stay together, she has been in and out of therapy for 10 years and consistently ends up stuck in the middle of their drama.

“[They] will never let me forget that ‘staying together for the kids’ meant that I’m the reason they’re so miserable now. They sure do love to tell me that,” she explained.

So, throughout delayed flights, lines at customs, and troubles with technology, her parents were arguing with each other during their travels. Her dad also began flirting with a flight attendant and another woman, which her mom was clearly upset by.

