Her Roommate Asked Her To Throw Out Some of Her Clothes, But She Let Her Little Sister Keep Some Pieces Instead, And Her Roommate Is Furious

This 21-year-old girl and her 20-year-old roommate have been living together since they both began attending college.

They have lived in 3 different kinds of arrangements so far, and they have also had a few roommates aside from just one another.

She does consider her roommate to be a close friend of hers now, but unfortunately, her roommate is currently livid with her.

Before getting into why that exactly is, she says it’s important to point out that she and her roommate have had numerous issues with their trash being picked up appropriately this year.

On several different occasions, their garbage cans just were not picked up at all, or the bags they had placed right beside the garbage cans would be found torn wide up.

After that happened, her landlord would get upset that the area directly in front of their apartment looked like a mess with the trash.

She and her roommate ended up moving out of that particular apartment last month. While she was cleaning her room out in preparation for their move, she put together a few bags of clothing she intended to donate.

She placed the bags right in the hall closest to her room. Her roommate saw the bags and questioned her about them, and she told her they were for donation clothes.

Her roommate nodded in reply and just walked off. About a day or so after that, her roommate had bags of clothes too outside of her own room.

