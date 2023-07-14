Her Boyfriend Dumped Her While On Vacation With Her Family, And Then They Had To Drive Home Together In The Car For 12 Hours

Have you ever been dumped before? If so, you know how much it stings. Now, imagine being dumped while on vacation.

When you take a trip together as a couple, you look forward to the adventure to come and the opportunity to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.

But sometimes, things start out on a happy note, only to turn sour. Your getaway becomes so dreadful that all you want to do is get away–from each other. And on the return home, you two are no longer part of a pair.

Breaking up with your partner while on vacation creates a unique kind of torture and misery for both parties.

TikToker Alyssa Carr (@maryalyssacarr) is talking about how her boyfriend broke up with her while they were on vacation together with her family.

They were twelve hours from home, so they had to drive back alone together in her car. The only reason she didn’t make him find his own way back home was that she didn’t want to drive for twelve hours straight. And she also made him buy gas.

When it was his turn to drive, he played the song “ABBY” by Travis Denning. The song is about walking away from a relationship that’s more trouble than it’s worth, and the message is delivered in kind of a brutal way.

So basically, Alyssa’s ex was saying that he would find someone better and less dramatic than Alyssa.

On her next turn to drive, she clapped back with a song called “I Don’t Want You Back” by an artist named Eamon, and the title says it all.

