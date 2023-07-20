Here Are A Few Ways To Determine If You Like Being Single More Than Being In A Relationship, And There’s Nothing Wrong With That

There are a lot of people out there who like to stigmatize being single and treat it like it’s something to be ashamed of.

Whether you’ve been healing from a bad breakup, are taking your time to find your ideal partner, or simply don’t have the means to share your life with another person, being single is nothing to be ashamed of, and for many, it’s a preferred kind of lifestyle.

If you want to embrace being single, there is nothing wrong with that. If you prefer being single to being in a relationship, there is nothing wrong with that either.

Society and cultural norms tend to make it harder for us to appreciate the single lifestyle, as women especially are often pressured to always be looking for their future husbands.

It’s totally understandable if you’ve been struggling to enjoy your time as a single person because of societal and personal pressures.

So, here are a few reasons why you may prefer being single over being in a relationship.

When you’re single, you can focus on yourself and your personal growth. Unless you’re a parent or caretaker, if you’re single, you don’t have to worry about taking care of anyone else but yourself.

You can properly focus on achieving your personal and professional goals without having to consider another person or feel guilty when you can’t take that person on your success journey.

Additionally, you can enjoy your alone time. If you’re introverted, sometimes being single is the best. Being in a relationship can be exhausting, even if you’re super comfortable with your partner because you have to share your energy more often than you would if you were on your own.

