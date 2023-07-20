His Girlfriend Told Him She Planned To Skip-Gallop Through A 5k, So He Left Her Behind, And Then She Ended Up Screaming And Crying At Him

This 36-year-old man and his 31-year-old girlfriend have been together for about two years and currently live together.

He recently picked up running as a hobby and has been really enjoying it. A few months ago, he was looking up runs to participate in nearby and decided to sign up for a 5k in his city. He paid the necessary fees and began training for his first run.

“I mentioned it in passing to my girlfriend that night, and she asked if she could come too. I was psyched about the idea of running a 5k with her and said yes, but warned her that she would probably want to start training because I was going for a sub-27-minute time, which might be tough for a complete beginner,” he explained.

To his pleasant surprise, she told her that she would like to train with him as well. Thinking that this would be fun, he tried to get her to join him on his 5:00 a.m. run, but she wasn’t feeling up to it and said she would train later in the day.

This habit continued until, after two weeks, he finally convinced her to get up and go on a morning run with him.

However, she was exhausted and miserable the whole time, and as a result, he didn’t get much of his usual training in.

The day before the race, he asked his girlfriend if she was really up for it all, but she claimed that she was.

She told him that she would use a technique that she used to use in middle school, which she referred to as a skip-gallop.

“I asked her to demonstrate what a skip-gallop was, and she showed me this bizarre side-stepping gallop as if she had casts on her legs. I told her it seemed like a really inefficient way to run, but she insisted it always worked for her,” he stated.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.