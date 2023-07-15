He’s Not Bringing His Teen Stepdaughter On Vacation With Them For His Son’s Birthday Because She Was Recently Diagnosed With A Medical Condition That He Thinks Will Make It Too Hard For Her To Enjoy The Trip

This 35-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife have two children– Jessie, who is 16, and Carl, who is 6. Jessie is technically his stepdaughter, but he claims to still love her as if she were his own.

However, her recently diagnosed condition has made it difficult for him to show her any patience.

Last fall, Jessie was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis and has been experiencing the symptoms of it for the past year. Since then, he claims that Jessie acts rude and lazy and refuses to leave the house. In reality, this teenage girl is struggling with a disability and a lot of depression because of it.

For his son’s birthday, he and his wife began planning a family Disney trip for a whole week. Jessie overheard this conversation, got excited about the opportunity to go to Disney, and started looking forward to it.

However, he quickly shot the idea down and said that while they would be in Disneyland, she would be staying with her grandmother instead.

He figured that she would be too weak and tired to enjoy the park due to her condition and that she could just spend time with her other relatives at the beach instead. Jessie was naturally very upset by this and claimed that her stepfather was picking favorites between her and her brother.

“I’m not playing favorites. She’s been hospitalized eight times this year alone and can’t control her condition,” he explained.

She claimed that she could try to avoid the bathrooms while at the park, but he is worried about that because the last time she attempted this, he ended up having to bring her a change of clothes to school.

He also knows how the food will be at Disneyland and is almost certain that it will just exacerbate her condition.

