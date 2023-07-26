His Daughter Isn’t Inviting Her Siblings To Her Wedding Because They Aren’t Very Traditional, So He Said He Won’t Be Walking Her Down The Aisle

This 56-year-old man has five children, and his daughter Casey, 26, is getting married this winter to her fiancé Max, 27.

Two of his other children, Alex, who is 31 and nonbinary, and his son, Tom, 34, were unfortunately not invited to Casey’s wedding, and it caused a lot of strife within the family.

Casey and Max have been together for four years. Since Max’s family lives in another country and therefore couldn’t afford to pay wedding expenses as well as attend the ceremony because of the currency exchange rate, he kindly offered to cover most of the wedding expenses. He wanted to see his daughter happy, so he had no issues paying for the majority of the wedding.

However, things went south when Alex and Tom came to visit him with their families. While discussing wedding invitations, Alex and Tom both said they hadn’t received theirs. He thought that maybe Casey hadn’t yet sent all of the wedding invitations.

But he quickly learned this wasn’t the case when he found out that his two other children, his oldest and youngest daughters, both had received their invitations, and his daughters’ kids and partners were invited as well.

When he found out that his sister had also received a wedding invitation with her entire family invited, that was the last straw.

“I immediately saw red. Both Alex and Tom have husbands and children (adopted), and it seemed Casey had excluded them because of their choices. It also seemed weird since Casey has always been close to them and supported them when they came out as non-binary and gay, respectively,” he explained.

Then, he called Casey directly to hear her side of the story.

“Casey said that her fiancé Max and his family don’t feel comfortable with couples that are not traditional, and it goes against their culture, and that she hopes for my understanding,” he said.

