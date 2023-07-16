His Friend Made So Many Uncomfortable Comments About His Girlfriend’s Body That She Ended Up Changing Her Clothes At Their Housewarming Party

This 21-year-old guy and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Ella, have recently moved in together in their own space.

They decided to throw a little housewarming party, but at the get-together, his 21-year-old friend Caleb made some comments that led to him kicking Caleb out.

Both he and Ella invited a few of their friends over to celebrate their new place, and while most everyone stuck to drinking one or two beers, Caleb exceeded that amount by quite a lot.

As the night went on, Caleb started making weird comments about Ella and her looks. While he recognized that his girlfriend was very beautiful and attractive, Caleb was making remarks about her clothing even though she was just wearing a mid-length skirt and a long-sleeved sweater.

“He started asking things like how I ‘managed to score someone like her.’ I told him to cut it out, and he seemed to do so for a while,” he explained.

After an hour or so had passed, Caleb continued with his inappropriate comments about Ella. Caleb talked about how short she was and then started making comments about her body.

He urged him to stop with these comments, and at this point, even the other guys at the party were telling Caleb that he was taking things too far.

However, evidently, Ella had heard some of Caleb’s remarks because she went upstairs to go change into longer pants.

“When she came downstairs, I was [angry]. Caleb had made her so uncomfortable in her own house that she felt like she needed to change,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.