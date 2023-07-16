His Wife Admitted To Having Feelings For Her Coworker, And He Isn’t Sure Where To Go From Here

This 42-year-old guy has been married to his wife, who is 40, for 15 years. And since tying the knot, they have had two kids together.

However, he claimed that for the past six or seven months, their relationship has been rocky.

His wife has apparently excelled in her career, but all of the accomplishments have become extremely demanding of her time.

“This has made her stress and anxiety go through the roof, which has basically made it so I try and pick up all the slack as a supportive husband while she figures the time balance out,” he explained.

On top of that, his wife is constantly exhausted– which means she never wants to do anything when she gets home. Not even just talk to him.

That’s why he no longer feels like his wife’s partner. Instead, he simply feels like he’s just “there.”

He has brought this up to his wife twice over the past six months, too. However, nothing ever really changed.

And just yesterday, his wife approached him with some shocking news. She admitted to developing feelings for a coworker who is also married. She also swore that nothing physical occurred between them, which he does believe.

Now, he detailed how they had a “reasonable” discussion about the situation and owned up to being a bit emotional himself.

