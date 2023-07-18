His Girlfriend Has Started Telling Small Lies About Them, And He Finds Her Behavior Really Irritating

This guy and his girlfriend, who are both in their late 20s, have been dating for around 7 months, and so far, everything has been smooth sailing.

But a certain behavior of hers has recently been rubbing him the wrong way, and he’s not sure if it’s something he should look past or not.

The couple has started to become more serious with each other and have talked about moving in together at some point soon.

He’s not sure whether this conversation has triggered this odd behavior of hers but thought it was worth mentioning.

When he and his girlfriend are out and about, he often catches her telling small lies to people they come into contact with.

For example, while the two were out walking their dog, another couple came up and started asking questions about their furry friend.

Before he could get in an answer, his girlfriend replies to the couple, telling them how much of a cuddler he is and that she was so glad they adopted him together several years ago. Mind you, he and his girlfriend have only been together for 7 months!

Another example of her telling people little white lies was out at a restaurant. His girlfriend started up a conversation with a new bartender working there and was raving about the restaurant, explaining how it was a favorite date spot of theirs for several years.

“So they are lies. I mean, not a huge deal, as they aren’t hurting anyone, but for some reason, this just irks me to no end,” he explains.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.