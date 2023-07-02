His Girlfriend Picked Up Photography As A Hobby, But He’s Left Feeling Annoyed Or Embarrassed When They’re Out In Public Together And She Brings Her Camera Along

This 24-year-old guy has a 24-year-old girlfriend who has recently picked up photography as a hobby. But while he wants to support her passions, he finds himself feeling pretty annoyed or embarrassed when they are out in public together, and she brings her camera along.

No matter where they are going, his girlfriend brings her camera and will start taking photos of anything and everything. Whether it’s other people’s houses or some pretty blooming flowers, she continuously stops to capture it in a photograph.

He gets annoyed with having to stop so often, and even if he continues walking without her, she will pay no mind to him.

“It’s also pretty embarrassing when she’s stood outside someone’s house for five minutes trying to get a perfect shot. Like, if someone did that outside my house, I’d find it creepy or think they were planning a robbery,” he explained.

While getting into her new hobby, his girlfriend has also been trying her hand at street photography, which is a style of photography in which the photographer takes candid photos of other people.

Even though he knows this is a popular style, it makes him uncomfortable when she is taking photos of random people while he’s with her. He finds it odd that she can go and take pictures of strangers without their permission and post them on her Instagram account.

“She is not very discreet about it, and when I ask if she’s concerned about people knowing she’s taken their photo, she just says she’s legally allowed to do so,” he said.

He tried expressing his thoughts and feelings about this new hobby of hers, but she got pretty upset when he did.

And recently, they were about to run errands together, and he didn’t want to have to constantly stop whenever she wanted to take a photo and expressed how doing this was annoying to him.

