She Ate Rabbit Curry While Eating Lunch With Her Friends On The Beach, And She Triggered A Friend Who Recently Lost Her Pet Rabbit

Do you have a friend with eating habits that are much different from yours?

One woman ate rabbit curry while eating lunch with friends, and triggered one of her friends who recently lost her pet rabbit.

She’s 23-years-old and recently had a day on the beach with a group of friends. They all brought food from home to eat on the beach during lunchtime.

She brought a leftover rabbit curry for lunch that day. In her culture, people often grill rabbit meat or use it in curry.

One of her friends pointed out that her food smelled good and asked for a bite. When she told her it had rabbit meat, she suddenly changed her mind.

Another friend thought the food looked good and ended up trying and enjoying a bite of it.

The one friend who changed her mind revealed the meat took her aback because she had just lost her pet rabbit and wasn’t mentally prepared to be around people eating rabbit meat.

Her friend then told her she was upset seeing her “passing it around” when the rabbit she ate “could have been someone’s pet.”

She wasn’t aware her friend had just lost her pet rabbit. Additionally, she wasn’t passing around her food or showing it off; she only gave a bite to someone who asked for it. The rabbit she was eating was not someone’s pet. Therefore, she didn’t understand her friend’s reasoning.

