His Wife Cried And Left Their Home After He Took Their Daughter To Get Her Long Hair Cut Behind His Wife’s Back

A 29-year-old man and his wife, 30, have an 8-year-old daughter named Anna.

Anna has thick and curly blonde hair that his wife loves. Since Anna was a toddler, his wife would devote hours to styling Anna’s hair.

“Our bathroom cabinets are always filled to the brim with a bunch of hair lotions, oils, creams, and other fancy products I don’t even know the names of. So, I think it’s more than fair to say that my wife’s a bit obsessed with the whole hair thing,” he explained.

However, Anna didn’t share her mother’s hair obsession. He said that Anna never enjoyed anything in which she had to sit still, even if it was for a short time.

Anna hated having her hair brushed so much that every morning, Anna and her mother would get into screaming matches. Even though Anna’s waist-length hair was beautiful, she started begging to have her hair cut shorter.

Unfortunately for Anna, her mom ignored the request each time. His wife thought that Anna would move on, but that wasn’t what ultimately happened.

Eventually, Anna decided to change her strategy. She started to instead ask her father for a haircut. Worried about what his wife would do if he agreed, he was reluctant at first. But finally, he caved when he realized just how happy his daughter could be over just a haircut.

Yesterday, he and Anna went to the hair salon. Anna picked out a hairstyle from a magazine that she looked through at the salon.

“And when she chose a really short clipper cut, I knew I was going to be in deep trouble with my wife. At that point, though, there was no turning back,” he expressed.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.