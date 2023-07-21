If He Asks You To Come Over For A First Date, It’s A Red Flag

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Finding someone you actually like on a dating app can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s not uncommon to go through countless swipes– and even more lackluster conversations– before you finally find someone who you want to go on a first date with.

And at that point, it is easier to become blinded by the excitement and overlook some glaring red flags.

So, just in case you needed a reminder, it is a huge no-go if a guy invites you over to his house for a first date. Why? Well, let’s discuss.

First of all, let’s begin with the obvious connotation. Have you ever received a “You up?” text from a guy at 3:00 a.m.? If that message sends you running for the hills, a “come over” text for a first date should do the same.

It implies that the guy wants to just cut to the chase and hook up. But to be clear– if you are into that sort of thing, don’t let me discourage you.

However, if you are not looking for a one-night fling, don’t waste your breath. The least a guy could do is take you out to dinner first and then offer to have you over for dessert.

Not to mention, going over to a stranger’s house the very first time you meet them is extremely dangerous. It is much safer to meet up in a public place– taking two separate cars– to break the ice and gain your bearings.

Now, yes, I know that not every guy who invites you over to his house will be dangerous or wants a quick hookup. But why take that risk?

