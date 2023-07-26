One of The Most Heartbreaking Things Is Falling In Love With Someone That Doesn’t Love You Back, And Here’s Why The Guys You’re Interested In Don’t Feel The Same About You

One of the most heartbreaking things is falling in love with someone who doesn’t love you back.

Even when you’re not in love with the person but happen to really like them, if they don’t feel the same way about you, it hurts.

This happens to many of us ladies who become really interested in guys who simply don’t reciprocate the same feelings even though we did everything we thought we were supposed to.

We tend to drive ourselves crazy when this happens, going over every little thing we said and did until we can find something we must’ve done “wrong” to pinpoint and beat ourselves up over. More often than not, it’s not all about you, and they have something going on personally.

But, if you need a bit of reassurance, here are a few reasons why a guy might not be as interested in you as you are in him.

First, he may feel too pressured to enter something serious when he doesn’t want to. People can easily pick up on when someone is desperate for them or super into them. You don’t necessarily have to say these things out loud.

Unfortunately, sometimes even a subtle comment about how much you like them made in passing can be enough to make them want to bail. And again, that’s on them, not you.

Another reason a guy might not be interested in you is simply because there’s no genuine connection between the two of you. I’ve had those moments where I thought I had a great personal connection with a guy after one fun date, but I was wrong.

Even if you have a fantastic first couple of dates where you seem to get along, that doesn’t always mean there’s a deep connection there.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.