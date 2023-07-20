Play Is Actually Crucial For A Child’s Development, And Here Are 6 Essential Categories of Play

Play is often regarded as an activity for the sake of entertainment and is not usually seen as something that’s necessary. But in reality, play is actually crucial to children’s development.

Playing is how kids learn new skills and put them to practice. The effects of proper playtime have proven to lead to better academic performance, improved concentration, and a sharper sense of self.

There are also different types of play that children will participate in as they grow. The progression through the stages of play occurs in a linear fashion.

But each child develops at their own pace and may engage in these types of play at different times. Some may even revert to a previous stage, which is completely normal. Here are six essential categories of play that young children take part in.

Unoccupied Play

Unoccupied play is the first stage of play and is practiced by one to three-month-old newborns. It probably won’t look much like play to you, but when your baby is observing their surroundings and making random movements, it’s considered unoccupied play.

Usually, unoccupied play comes naturally to babies, but you can help them explore more. If you feel comfortable doing so, let your baby lie down on a play mat or show them brightly colored objects.

Independent (Solitary) Play

Up until they’re about two-years-old, kids aren’t really interested in playmates and tend to keep to themselves. Playing solo helps them to become self-sufficient.

