She And Her Fiancé Can No Longer Afford Their Wedding And Are Considering Eloping, But Her Future Mother-In-Law Freaked Out After Not Being Involved In That Decision

This 23-year-old woman dated her fiancé, who is 25, for about four years before they got engaged. And since deciding to tie the knot, they have been planning a relatively small but still meaningful ceremony.

But unfortunately, she just lost her secondary form of income.

“I am a teacher by day, and so I really relied on that income,” she explained.

“And my fiancé recently changed careers, so he is still working his way back up in his field and cannot contribute the way I used to.”

That’s why she and her fiancé were forced to have an honest conversation about their finances for the wedding. Then, they decided to push the event back by one year so they could figure out a way to earn some more funds beforehand.

She and her fiancé also decided that, in the worst-case scenario, they would just cancel the wedding altogether and simply elope.

But, it quickly became clear that her soon-to-be mother-in-law was not happy with that idea whatsoever.

Apparently, her mother-in-law actually wound up cursing her out for not being involved in that decision. Her mother-in-law then claimed to have already invited her own guests to the event and was annoyed about having to notify the guests of the change.

She had already been concerned about her mother-in-law expanding the guest list without getting her consent, though. So, her fears were basically confirmed after that outburst.

