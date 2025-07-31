Her Kid Pooped In A Hotel Pool, And She Thought She Was Entitled To A Discount Since It Had To Be Shut Down

When you work in hospitality, you expect the occasional complaint about the pillows being too flat or the ice machine being too loud.

But what you don’t expect is having to shut down the entire hotel pool because someone’s toddler left a surprise, and their mom is left demanding a discount because that health hazard ruined her day.

That’s exactly what happened to one hotel employee, and if you’ve ever worked in customer service, this story might give you flashbacks.

This man never ceases to be amazed at the level of entitlement he witnesses from guests of the hotel where he works.

Recently, there was an incident that went down at the hotel’s pool, and he and the rest of the staff are still astonished over how unhinged one of their guests acted.

On that fateful day, everything started off fine, but then a handful of people walked up to the front desk and said there was literal poop floating around in the hotel’s pool.

“This seems funny, but for the hotel, it’s a major issue. The pool needs to be shut down and locked immediately due to contamination and health risks,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t scoop it out and call it a day. Our pool company needs to be called in, and they treat the water.”

“We can only open up the pool when they authorize us to do so. There is a huge liability risk if a guest claims they became ill because they were swimming with feces.”

He and some of the other employees made their way out to the pool to verify what the guests at the front desk were saying, and indeed, there was something floating in the water.

He knew he was in for a bad day, since when you remove guests from the pool on a hot day, they get upset and attempt to squeeze discounts out of the employees for compensation.

As he and his coworkers were surveying everyone still in the pool, they figured the culprit was a toddler.

“Of course, the mom is an entitled Karen who even admits it’s most likely from her kid. The diapers next to her give it away lol,” he continued.

“Everyone else reluctantly leaves the pool without issue, except our Karen. She says people should be able to stay in the area, and we’re overreacting. We would get fired if protocol is not followed.”

“The pool is locked, but Karen follows us back to the front desk. She starts demanding a discount on her stay because the pool is an amenity. One of the employees made the mistake of saying the pool is being closed because it was her kids’ fault.”

Well, this woman threatened to call corporate on them. She also said she would leave an awful review regarding their hotel.

He just can’t believe how entitled this woman was, and he’s curious to see if she follows through with her threats.

