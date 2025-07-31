She Finally Sees How Useless Her Husband Is Now That They’re Homeowners

auremar - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Becoming a first-time homeowner is supposed to be a milestone to be excited about, but that joy has turned into something ugly for this woman.

Unfortunately, her dream started crumbling as soon as the paint hit the walls. She thought they were building a future together; instead, she’s learning that her husband’s promises to handle the renovations might’ve been more wishful thinking than actual skill.

She and her husband have only ever lived in apartments before purchasing their home, and she was in charge of the cleaning and cooking.

Her husband’s only responsibilities were taking out the garbage and washing dishes. She was fine with their agreement, since they talked about her husband taking on all of the renovations and house maintenance after buying their home.

Two weeks ago, they closed on their house, and they painted all the rooms prior to moving in. She and her husband said they would evenly divide up the task to get the work done quickly.

“He painted one room, and it was awful. He got paint all over the ceiling and baseboards, and even all over the carpet despite having a drop cloth. I had the next few days off from work, so I ended up painting the whole house by myself,” she explained.

“Then I asked him instead of painting to assemble the IKEA furniture. He messed it up so the TV stand drawers don’t fit, and the bed frame he gave up on altogether because he couldn’t understand the instructions until I came to help finish it.”

“When moving, he packed the bathroom and threw all of my beauty products and perfumes loose in a hefty trash bag instead of packing them carefully, so several of them broke or leaked, and there’s a big mess, and some things are now ruined.”

That brings us to today, when her husband informed her that he will be putting new hardware on their kitchen cabinets.

auremar – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

She questioned her husband about whether or not he was positive he could manage this, and he reassured her that it was simple.

Her husband spent literal hours on the hardware, and when she stopped in to see how he was doing, he had managed to place two handles, but they were clearly uneven!

Oh, and there was wood dust all over the place, which she then had to pick up. She has more instances of her husband being totally useless, but it would take her forever to list them all out.

“I feel like all of these are pretty basic things, and if he can’t even do that, I definitely can’t trust him to do bigger home renovation projects,” she continued.

“He oversold his abilities to me, and I wouldn’t have bought this house if I had known, because there are a lot of things I want to change that he said he’d be able to do himself.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

