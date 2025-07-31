She Told Her Husband She Didn’t Want Kids: They Now Have One, He Wants Nine, And She Thinks They Need A Divorce

sanneberg - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s so important to learn how to compromise in a marriage, but what happens when your spouse wants something you can’t come to an agreement on?

It’s one thing to compromise on where to vacation or how to divide up household chores, but when it comes to bringing a child into the world (or choosing not to) isn’t something you can meet halfway on.

When one partner dreams of a big family and the other is already at their limit, it’s not just a difference in preference. It’s a crossroads, and sometimes, love alone isn’t enough to bridge that gap.

Eleven years ago, this 38-year-old woman got married to her husband, who is the same age as her, and they have a five-year-old son together.

Her husband is pushing her for more children, but she’s done. She has no interest in getting pregnant for a second time, nor does she want to pursue adoption.

“When we first got married, he wanted 9 kids and I wanted none. He now claims I never told him this. I did tell him, but he just hoped I’d change my mind,” she explained.

“In my opinion, whether he remembers or not is irrelevant because now we have a child. And even if I wanted kids originally, I’m allowed to change my mind.”

“So yesterday he says he wants to adopt a baby, and I tell him no. He got upset, saying I’m being unfair and unreasonable because I knew very well he wanted more kids. I was honest with him and told him I don’t feel like I’m a good mom, and I don’t like being a mom.”

She underscored to her husband that if he wants to have more children, they will have no choice but to proceed with a divorce.

sanneberg – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She has no plan on preventing her husband from having some more kids, since that’s clearly what he wants, but she can’t give that to him.

Her husband came close to tears and couldn’t understand why she could effortlessly jump to a divorce as their only solution here.

She’s left wondering if she is a jerk for letting her husband know a divorce is in the cards if he can’t be happy with one child.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

















Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski