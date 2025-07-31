She Told Her Husband She Didn’t Want Kids: They Now Have One, He Wants Nine, And She Thinks They Need A Divorce

  |  
Jul 31, 2025
Follow Us
Pretty young woman in city, portrait
sanneberg - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s so important to learn how to compromise in a marriage, but what happens when your spouse wants something you can’t come to an agreement on?

It’s one thing to compromise on where to vacation or how to divide up household chores, but when it comes to bringing a child into the world (or choosing not to) isn’t something you can meet halfway on.

When one partner dreams of a big family and the other is already at their limit, it’s not just a difference in preference. It’s a crossroads, and sometimes, love alone isn’t enough to bridge that gap.

Eleven years ago, this 38-year-old woman got married to her husband, who is the same age as her, and they have a five-year-old son together.

Her husband is pushing her for more children, but she’s done. She has no interest in getting pregnant for a second time, nor does she want to pursue adoption.

“When we first got married, he wanted 9 kids and I wanted none. He now claims I never told him this. I did tell him, but he just hoped I’d change my mind,” she explained.

“In my opinion, whether he remembers or not is irrelevant because now we have a child. And even if I wanted kids originally, I’m allowed to change my mind.”

“So yesterday he says he wants to adopt a baby, and I tell him no. He got upset, saying I’m being unfair and unreasonable because I knew very well he wanted more kids. I was honest with him and told him I don’t feel like I’m a good mom, and I don’t like being a mom.”

She underscored to her husband that if he wants to have more children, they will have no choice but to proceed with a divorce.

Pretty young woman in city, portrait
sanneberg – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She has no plan on preventing her husband from having some more kids, since that’s clearly what he wants, but she can’t give that to him.

Her husband came close to tears and couldn’t understand why she could effortlessly jump to a divorce as their only solution here.

She’s left wondering if she is a jerk for letting her husband know a divorce is in the cards if he can’t be happy with one child.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read








By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology, ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

He Was Viciously Cyberbullied, And His Wife Knew Her Family Was Behind The Attack, Yet Never Told Him

He Was Viciously Cyberbullied, And His Wife Knew Her Family Was Behind The Attack, Yet Never Told Him
July 31, 2025

By 

She Finally Sees How Useless Her Husband Is Now That They’re Homeowners

She Finally Sees How Useless Her Husband Is Now That They’re Homeowners
July 31, 2025

By 

He Filed For Divorce, And Then His Wife Self-Destructed With Their Kids In The Car

He Filed For Divorce, And Then His Wife Self-Destructed With Their Kids In The Car
July 31, 2025

By 

Her Parents Stole Her Settlement Money And Lied About It

Her Parents Stole Her Settlement Money And Lied About It
July 31, 2025

By 

He Cut His Parents Out Of His Life After They Prioritized Their Foster Kids And Ignored Him

He Cut His Parents Out Of His Life After They Prioritized Their Foster Kids And Ignored Him
July 30, 2025

By 

Her Friend Thinks She Cheated By Using Zepbound To Lose 70 Pounds

Her Friend Thinks She Cheated By Using Zepbound To Lose 70 Pounds
July 30, 2025

By 