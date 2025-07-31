She Told Her Dad’s Wife It’s Her Own Selfish Fault Her Daughter Doesn’t Know Her Grandparents

Some truths have a way of coming out, no matter how carefully or quietly they’re buried. And when your choices as a parent end up hurting your own child, there’s only so long you can keep pretending it’s someone else’s fault.

She watched her dad’s affair turn into a second marriage, one that left her half-sister Lucy caught in the fallout. For years, their family chose boundaries over forgiveness, but now, the real damage is becoming impossible to ignore.

When she finally spoke up, it sparked a chain reaction her dad and stepmom never saw coming. Was she wrong to tell the truth, or was it long overdue?

This 20-year-old girl’s dad is currently married to his affair partner, named Lara. Her dad and Lara went on to have Lucy, who is now 13, but that wasn’t the reason for her parents getting a divorce.

“But obviously, my dad’s family knew about the affair once my parents split, and they banned Lara from ever attending family events,” she explained.

“To this day, the only people on that side of the family that have met her are me and my one cousin who came to stay with me at my dad’s for a few days one time. My grandparents told Dad they’d happily be active in Lucy’s life, but it would have to be Dad who facilitated the relationship, meaning he’d have to bring her to see them alone. Lara said no.”

“I guess she thought eventually she’d force herself into the family through Lucy, but all it did was mean no one ever met Lucy. My dad would take me to my grandparents’ or aunts’ place without Lara and Lucy, and that was just how it went.”

Not that long ago, her grandparents agreed to give her money to purchase an apartment after she graduates from college, and that made Lara freak out.

Lara has always been unhappy about the fact that her grandparents paid for her to go to school when she was younger (though her dad is funding her college education).

At dinner one evening, Lara was making pass-aggressive complaints about how her grandparents should have paid for her college education, and it’s unfortunate that Lucy doesn’t even have grandparents.

Lara then basically called her grandparents ‘cruel’ and ‘petty,’ and she was not about to let that slide. She glanced at her dad, who sat there silently, so she spoke up.

“Then Lara turns to Lucy and goes, ‘You should know none of this is your fault, life isn’t fair, and you got the short end of the stick with certain family members,'” she added.

“So I just said, ‘Yeah, the short end of the stick family member is you, Lara. Lucy could have had the same relationship with my grandparents that I do, but you were so selfish that you screwed your own kid out of that.'”

“Lara argued that no one who hated her could have a relationship with her daughter, so I was like, ‘Well, what are you mad about then? That your principles ended up sabotaging your kid? Maybe that’s on you.’ At this point, my dad was giving me a death stare, so I just went back to my food.”

Later that evening, Lara sent her a scathing text about how she shouldn’t have made those comments in front of Lucy and doubled down on her grandparents being mean.

She didn’t bother responding, and she wishes she could block Lara, but she’s afraid that if she does and her dad gets sick, she will be the last to find out.

Her dad is now upset that she made problems for him at home, since Lucy is clearly old enough to piece together that Lara is the one who kept her from her grandparents.

It turns out Lucy is furious with Lara over that revelation, and her dad thinks she was in the wrong, not Lara.

She wasn’t attempting to cause a rift between Lucy and Lara, but she does believe Lara had it coming for pretending she wasn’t clued in to the entire story.

Do you think she was wrong?

