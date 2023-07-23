She Bought Her Sister Expensive Jewelry For Her Birthday, But After Her Sister Acted Spoiled And Entitled, She Decided To Return It

It’s so sad when petty and material things cause fights between family members.

One sister got into a nasty fight with her younger sister after she had gifted her an expensive set of jewelry. After their argument, she decided she would return it.

She’s 19-years-old and has two younger sisters. She’s been wanting to move out of her family home and get her own place, so she’s been very careful about spending money.

Although she used to enjoy buying gifts for her siblings, she decided to take a break and only get them gifts for special occasions like birthdays.

Her younger sister’s 18th birthday was a few weeks ago, and although they aren’t as close as they used to be, she still wanted to get her something nice.

Her mom mentioned that her sister wanted a nice Michael Kors jewelry set. She decided to buy the set, which included a pair of earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet.

It was rather expensive, but she was proud of herself for buying her sister a gift she knew she’d like.

However, when she got home from buying the jewelry, her mom asked her to hand over the receipt in case her sister wanted to return it.

“I was kind of confused and hurt,” she remembered.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.