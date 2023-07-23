She Involved Her Ex-Boyfriend In A Scary Situation With A Guy She Dated, And She’s Afraid He’s Going To Get Hurt Or In Trouble While Protecting Her

This 23-year-old woman recently was dating a 32-year-old man, but after a few dates, she realized that they were not a right fit for each other.

However, the man would not leave her alone, and she reached out to her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend for help. She feels guilty and is worried that this choice only made matters worse!

She met this man through mutual friends and was excited about him in the beginning. She said he was very nice, and they had a good couple of dates before her realizing that they were just at different places in their lives.

He wanted kids a lot sooner than she did, and she decided to end things with him. However, he doesn’t seem to be respecting her choice.

“I made it very clear I didn’t want a relationship, and he would not leave me alone! He is driving me absolutely insane with anxiety,” she explained.

She works at a small diner and is often working alone. He often comes to her work during those times and sits at the bar.

While she thought this was fine earlier on while they were still seeing each other, now that it is still happening even after she tried to end things, it is making her feel super uncomfortable while she’s working.

Not only did this guy show up to her work unannounced, but he also showed up at her school and her apartment.

She told him to stop this, but he continued anyway and even “accidentally” injured her once in her school’s parking lot.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.