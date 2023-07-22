She Made Her Dad’s Fiancée Cry When She Said She Wouldn’t Be Sharing A Bedroom With Her Three Toddlers

This 16-year-old girl’s parents split up before she was born, and while she sees her mother every other weekend, the majority of the time, she lives with her dad.

Her father recently got engaged to a woman named Hanna, who has a 9-year-old, 7-year-old, and three 2-year-old toddlers that live with her full time. Hanna and her kids are now planning to move in, so sleeping arrangements are being discussed.

This has been a pretty difficult thing to figure out, considering there are only three rooms to share among the six children.

But her dad and Hanna made the executive decision that the 9-year-old and the 7-year-old would each get their own separate rooms, while she would have to share a room with the three toddlers.

Her room was the largest one, and since she didn’t live there full time, according to Hanna, it was only fair for her to share.

She straight up called their idea stupid and couldn’t believe that they expected her to share a room with three toddlers.

In her mind, the more logical solution would be for the triplets to be in the big room, for the 9-year-old and 7-year-old to share, and for her to have one of the smaller rooms to herself until she moved out.

However, they claimed that her idea would be too much work and that theirs was more practical. They also kept reminding her that she wouldn’t be living there full-time, so it shouldn’t be a big deal anyway.

“I said not staying in the room four days a month was a sorry excuse to land me with a bunch of toddlers, and if they seriously planned on doing it to me, I’d make the custody arrangement change, and I’d stay with my mom for the most part,” she explained.

