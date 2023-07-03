She Met A Guy While Stopped At A Traffic Light, And This Truly Is A Modern Love Story For You

Sometimes the best romances can unexpectedly come out of nowhere. That’s the case for TikToker, @rebeccaaaallen, who met a man while in her car at a traffic light.

Nobody would expect to ever meet someone in this way. It’s not the conventional dating method today–it’s certainly no Hinge or office party.

But to her surprise, Rebecca Allen found a potential date when she was in her car.

“I was dancing in my car at traffic lights, and there was a car parked up next to the firework shop,” she explains. “And the guy in the car beeped at me.”

Her dancing had an effect on him because he decided that seeing that alone was enough to ask a stranger on a date.

“He was like, ‘Do you want to go for a drink?'” she said. “And then he was like, ‘Can I have your number?'”

She became flustered by how quickly everything developed and instead shouted out the window of her car what her Instagram handle was. She didn’t give him her number, which she instantly regretted.

“Rebecca! You could have just…said yes, or pulled over!” she told herself. “He was cute! What’s wrong with you?!”

But despite her worries, he still was interested.

